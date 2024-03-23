"Hammer time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 625 (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

The 625th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. In this edition, the riddles are based on the champions in Riot Games' popular game. Some questions might be a little bit difficult, but others can be answered with ease, especially by players who know all the heroes and stories in the multiplayer online battle arena title.

The quote riddle in March 23, 2024's LoLdle is:

"Hammer time!"

Jax, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 625th edition (March 23, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 23 are as follows:

Classic: Jax

Jax Quote: Jayce

Jayce Ability: Kha'Zix; Bonus: W

Kha'Zix; W Emoji: Rumble

Rumble Splash art: Vex; Bonus: Default Vex

Icathia and the year 2009, both clues, make it easy for players to determine that Jax is the answer to the Classic question. Jax is an amazing jungler in the current League of Legends patch.

The Quote puzzle is also pretty straightforward as its "hammer time" phrase connects to Jayce.

In the Ability riddle, the picture with multiple spikes represents Kha'Zix's Void Spike. Meanwhile, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Rumble’s character, and various hints can be found in the mechanical robot and flame icons. Rumble is one of the strongest League of Legends toplaners in recent times.

Finally, many players should be able to decipher Vex's Default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

The LoLdle answers for the 626th edition will be published on March 24, 2024.