"Hammer time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 625 (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

The 625th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. In this edition, the riddles are based on the champions in Riot Games' popular game. Some questions might be a little bit difficult, but others can be answered with ease, especially by players who know all the heroes and stories in the multiplayer online battle arena title.
The quote riddle in March 23, 2024's LoLdle is:
"Hammer time!"
Jax, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 625th edition (March 23, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 23 are as follows:
- Classic: Jax
- Quote: Jayce
- Ability: Kha'Zix; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Rumble
- Splash art: Vex; Bonus: Default Vex
Icathia and the year 2009, both clues, make it easy for players to determine that Jax is the answer to the Classic question. Jax is an amazing jungler in the current League of Legends patch.
The Quote puzzle is also pretty straightforward as its "hammer time" phrase connects to Jayce.
In the Ability riddle, the picture with multiple spikes represents Kha'Zix's Void Spike. Meanwhile, the Emoji puzzle is linked to Rumble’s character, and various hints can be found in the mechanical robot and flame icons. Rumble is one of the strongest League of Legends toplaners in recent times.
Finally, many players should be able to decipher Vex's Default splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
- March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett
- March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
The LoLdle answers for the 626th edition will be published on March 24, 2024.