"Think you’re above the law?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 624 (Friday, March 22, 2024)

The 624th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. This time, the brain teasers are all about LoL champions. Some of this edition's questions may pose a challenge. However, the others can be solved in no time, especially by those familiar with all League of Legends' heroes and lore.

The quote riddle on March 22, 2024's LoLdle is:

"Think you’re above the law? Think again."

Lux, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 624th edition (March 22, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 22 are as follows:

Classic: Lux

Lux Quote: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Ability: Vel'Koz; Bonus: Passive

Vel'Koz; Passive Emoji: Shyvana

Shyvana Splash art: Zeri; Bonus: Default Zeri

With the evidence provided by the location, Demacia, and the Magicborn trait that the Lux has, it is not hard to tell that she is the answer to this classic riddle. She also ranks among the best support champions in League of Legends' current meta. Her popularity makes answering the Classic question easy.

The phrase "above the law" in the quote riddle is associated with Caitlyn. The triangular purple symbol in the ability puzzle can be easily guessed as Vel'Koz's "Organic Deconstruction" ability.

One clue related to Shyvana’s identity lies within the fiery image, accompanied by the female figures that constitute the emoji puzzle. Lastly, Zeri’s splash art in the Default form will certainly be recognized by most of the players right away.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

The LoLdle answers for the 625th edition will be published on March 23, 2024.