"People keep running": League of Legends LoLdle answers 623 (Thursday, March 21, 2024)

The 623rd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The puzzles in this iteration concern the title's varied champions. Although some of the riddles can be hard to crack, others are incredibly easy, especially for those who have excellent knowledge of the game’s characters and intricate plot.

The quote riddle in March 21's LoLdle is:

"People keep running into my blade."

Leona, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 623rd edition (March 21, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 21 are as follows:

Classic: Leona

Leona Quote: Yasuo

Yasuo Ability: Ahri; Bonus: R

Ahri; R Emoji: Talon

Talon Splash art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett

Based on certain clues, such as the Targon region and the aspect/human character, it is easy to figure out that Leona is the solution to the Classic riddle. Moreover, she is among the best support League of Legends champions in the title's current meta.

When players hear the phrase "running into my blade," Yasuo's name will immediately come to mind. Meanwhile, Ahri's "Spirit Rush" ability of Ahri can easily be guessed from her image in the puzzle.

The emoji puzzle provides a strong hint about Talon through the climbing and blood icons. Finally, most players will recognize Sett’s Obsidian Dragon splash art almost immediately.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

The 624th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 22, 2024.