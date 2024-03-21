"People keep running": League of Legends LoLdle answers 623 (Thursday, March 21, 2024)

The 623rd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The puzzles in this iteration concern the title's varied champions. Although some of the riddles can be hard to crack, others are incredibly easy, especially for those who have excellent knowledge of the game’s characters and intricate plot.
The quote riddle in March 21's LoLdle is:
"People keep running into my blade."
Leona, Yasuo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 623rd edition (March 21, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 21 are as follows:
- Classic: Leona
- Quote: Yasuo
- Ability: Ahri; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Talon
- Splash art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett
Based on certain clues, such as the Targon region and the aspect/human character, it is easy to figure out that Leona is the solution to the Classic riddle. Moreover, she is among the best support League of Legends champions in the title's current meta.
When players hear the phrase "running into my blade," Yasuo's name will immediately come to mind. Meanwhile, Ahri's "Spirit Rush" ability of Ahri can easily be guessed from her image in the puzzle.
The emoji puzzle provides a strong hint about Talon through the climbing and blood icons. Finally, most players will recognize Sett’s Obsidian Dragon splash art almost immediately.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
The 624th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 22, 2024.