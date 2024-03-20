"I could tell you what’s on this scroll": League of Legends LoLdle answers 622 (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

The 622nd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now accessible to the public. The questions for this LoLdle iteration are related to LoL champions, and some can be difficult to solve. Nonetheless, if you’re familiar with the game’s roster and the extensive storyline, these questions can be easy challenges.

The quote riddle from March 20's LoLdle iteration is:

"I could tell you what’s on this scroll, but then I’d have to obliterate you."

Tristana, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 622nd edition (March 20, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 20 are as follows:

Classic: Tristana

Tristana Quote: Ryze

Ryze Ability: Tryndamere; Bonus: Passive

Tryndamere; Passive Emoji: Akali

Akali Splash art: Kalista; Bonus: Championship Kalista

It is not difficult to guess Tristana based on certain indications, such as the Bandle City locality and the Yordle breed. Additionally, this hero has proven herself to be among the popular midlane champions in League of Legends, so fans will easily decipher this question. Ryze's name becomes clear upon seeing the “what is written on this scroll” statement from the quotation riddle.

One way to figure out Tryndamere's "Battle Fury" ability is by recognizing the champion's picture on the ability puzzle. The ninja and girl icons strongly hint at Akali in the emoji puzzle. Lastly, everyone should be able to quickly identify the Championship splash art for Kalista.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

The 623rd edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 21, 2024.