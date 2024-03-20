"I could tell you what’s on this scroll": League of Legends LoLdle answers 622 (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

The 622nd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now accessible to the public. The questions for this LoLdle iteration are related to LoL champions, and some can be difficult to solve. Nonetheless, if you’re familiar with the game’s roster and the extensive storyline, these questions can be easy challenges.
The quote riddle from March 20's LoLdle iteration is:
"I could tell you what’s on this scroll, but then I’d have to obliterate you."
Tristana, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 622nd edition (March 20, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 20 are as follows:
- Classic: Tristana
- Quote: Ryze
- Ability: Tryndamere; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Akali
- Splash art: Kalista; Bonus: Championship Kalista
It is not difficult to guess Tristana based on certain indications, such as the Bandle City locality and the Yordle breed. Additionally, this hero has proven herself to be among the popular midlane champions in League of Legends, so fans will easily decipher this question. Ryze's name becomes clear upon seeing the “what is written on this scroll” statement from the quotation riddle.
One way to figure out Tryndamere's "Battle Fury" ability is by recognizing the champion's picture on the ability puzzle. The ninja and girl icons strongly hint at Akali in the emoji puzzle. Lastly, everyone should be able to quickly identify the Championship splash art for Kalista.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
The 623rd edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 21, 2024.