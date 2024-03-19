“Been to the bottom of the sea”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 621 (Tuesday, March 19, 2024)

The 621st edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now accessible to the public. March 19's puzzles will focus on different LoL champions, and some can be quite hard to crack. However, these questions might be less challenging if you have a good grasp of the game’s hero pool and lore.

The quote riddle from March 19's LoLdle iteration is:

“Been to the bottom of the sea, gets a little deeper each time.”

Kindred, Pyke, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 621st edition (March 19, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 19 are as follows:

Classic: Kindred

Kindred Quote: Pyke

Pyke Ability: Jarvan IV; Bonus: E

Jarvan IV; E Emoji: Braum

Braum Splash art: Morgana; Bonus: Sinful Succulence Morgana

Kindred's name is easy to figure out based on clues related to the Runeterra region and this hero's 2015 year of release. Additionally, this unit has been proven to be one of the best junglers in League of Legends. This means Kindred is popular, and fans will have an easier time answering the Classic question. With the "at the bottom of the sea" hint in the quote puzzle, you can identify Pyke's name.

The image of the spear in the ability puzzle shows Jarvan IV’s “Demacian Standard” ability. The shield and ice cube emoji suggest the answer is Braum. Last but not least, the Sinful Succulence splash art for Morgana can be identified immediately.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

The 622nd edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 20, 2024.