“Is that fireproof?”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 619 (Sunday, March 17, 2024)

The 619th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. In this iteration, questions have been themed around champions in LoL, and some may be quite difficult trivia ones. If you are familiar with the title’s roster of characters, you will find these questions easier to answer.
Here’s the quote puzzle from March 17:
“Is that fireproof?”
Vel’Koz, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 619th edition (March 17, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 17 are as follows:
- Classic: Vel’Koz
- Quote: Brand
- Ability: Taliyah; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Leona
- Splash art: K’Sante; Bonus: Default K’Sante
When unraveling Vel’Koz’s name, finding clues from the Void region and the release year 2014 makes it straightforward. If we look at today’s hint of “fireproof” in the quote puzzle, it is a no-brainer that Brand is being referred to. Additionally, Brand proves to be an efficient jungler in League of Legends.
The ability puzzle portrays a picture of shattered earth that illustrates Taliyah’s “Seismic Shove.” In turn, the emoji test consists of shield and sun emojis, which reveal Leona’s name. Finally, the default splash art for K’Sante is easily identifiable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past League of Legends LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
The 620th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 18, 2024.