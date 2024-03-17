“Is that fireproof?”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 619 (Sunday, March 17, 2024)

The 619th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. In this iteration, questions have been themed around champions in LoL, and some may be quite difficult trivia ones. If you are familiar with the title’s roster of characters, you will find these questions easier to answer.

Here’s the quote puzzle from March 17:

“Is that fireproof?”

Vel’Koz, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 619th edition (March 17, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 17 are as follows:

Classic: Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz Quote: Brand

Brand Ability: Taliyah; Bonus: W

Taliyah; W Emoji: Leona

Leona Splash art: K’Sante; Bonus: Default K’Sante

When unraveling Vel’Koz’s name, finding clues from the Void region and the release year 2014 makes it straightforward. If we look at today’s hint of “fireproof” in the quote puzzle, it is a no-brainer that Brand is being referred to. Additionally, Brand proves to be an efficient jungler in League of Legends.

The ability puzzle portrays a picture of shattered earth that illustrates Taliyah’s “Seismic Shove.” In turn, the emoji test consists of shield and sun emojis, which reveal Leona’s name. Finally, the default splash art for K’Sante is easily identifiable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past League of Legends LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

The 620th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 18, 2024.