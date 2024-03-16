“Who will be eaten first?”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 618 (Saturday, March 16, 2024)

The 618th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The topic includes some tough trivia questions about champions in LoL. You will find it easier to answer these questions if you have a good knowledge base of the characters in the title. As most daily questions are rather trivial, they may still seem relatively challenging for players who do not possess such knowledge.

Here’s the quote puzzle from March 16:

“Who will be eaten first?”

Malphite, Cho’Gath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 618th edition (March 16, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 16 are as follows:

Classic: Malphite

Quote: Cho’Gath

Ability: Illaoi; Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Jarvan IV

Splash art: Ornn; Bonus: Elderwood Ornn

The clues associated with the Ixtal region and the year 2009 when decoding Malphite’s name are easy to spot. Moreover, Malphite is an excellent choice for playing in the top lane in League of Legends. The hint in today’s quote is “eaten first,” which makes it straightforward to identify Cho’Gath.

The ability puzzle presents an image of an octopus arm, depicting Illaoi’s “Prophet of an Elder God” ability. Conversely, the emoji test comprises crown and sword emojis, which hints at Jarvan IV’s name. In conclusion, Ornn's Elderwood splash art is easily recognizable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

The 619th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 17, 2024.