“Mother always said”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 617 (Friday, March 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 617th iteration have been released. This puzzle game will test your knowledge of League of Legends, especially its champions. Each puzzle includes hints, ciphers, or encrypted codes that you can decrypt to reveal the correct answer and the champion's name. Here is the quote puzzle from March 15’s LoLdle:

“Mother always said – float like iceberg, sting like thrown iceberg!”

Nilah, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 617th edition (March 15, 2024)

The hints surrounding the Bilgewater region, along with the year 2022, when deciphering Nilah’s character, are quite straightforward. In deciphering Braum’s name, the words “float like an iceberg” in the quote puzzle are also obvious. He’s a great support champion in the current LoL meta.

The ability puzzle’s image contains a series of feathers, representing Xayah's ultimate ability, Featherstorm. The emoji test, on the other hand, includes scissors and robot emojis that help a lot to decipher Camille's name.

Lastly, you can spot Evelynn's Prestige K/DA art at a glance without any difficulty.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

The 618th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 16, 2024.