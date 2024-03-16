“Mother always said”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 617 (Friday, March 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 617th iteration have been released. This puzzle game will test your knowledge of League of Legends, especially its champions. Each puzzle includes hints, ciphers, or encrypted codes that you can decrypt to reveal the correct answer and the champion's name. Here is the quote puzzle from March 15’s LoLdle:
“Mother always said – float like iceberg, sting like thrown iceberg!”
Nilah, Braum, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 617th edition (March 15, 2024)
The hints surrounding the Bilgewater region, along with the year 2022, when deciphering Nilah’s character, are quite straightforward. In deciphering Braum’s name, the words “float like an iceberg” in the quote puzzle are also obvious. He’s a great support champion in the current LoL meta.
The ability puzzle’s image contains a series of feathers, representing Xayah's ultimate ability, Featherstorm. The emoji test, on the other hand, includes scissors and robot emojis that help a lot to decipher Camille's name.
Lastly, you can spot Evelynn's Prestige K/DA art at a glance without any difficulty.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
The 618th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 16, 2024.