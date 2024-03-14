“Improve your skills!”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 616 (Thursday, March 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 616th iteration have been released. Five of these riddles will check how well you know the game's lore and, more importantly, if you can identify the champions from the game. Each puzzle has clues and encrypted commands that are designed to lead you straight to the champion.
This is the quote riddle from March 14’s League of Legends LoLdle:
“Improve your skills! Then find me again.”
Zeri, Wukong, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 616th edition (March 14, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 14 are as follows:
- Classic: Zeri
- Quote: Wukong
- Ability: Varus; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Kennen
- Splash art: Cassiopeia; Bonus: Siren Cassiopeia
Decoding Zeri’s identity through clues about Zaun and the Magicborn race is easy in this first riddle. The LoL ADC champion enjoys considerable popularity, particularly in the ongoing LoL Patch. The words “find me again” in the quote puzzle make it simple to decipher Wukong’s name.
The ability puzzle is composed of various arrows symbolizing Varus’s Hail of Arrows. In contrast, the emoji test contains ninja and thunder emotes that can be understood easily as Kennen’s name. Recognizing Cassiopeia's Siren splash art will be straightforward, too.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
The 617th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 15, 2024.