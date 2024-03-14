“Improve your skills!”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 616 (Thursday, March 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 616th iteration have been released. Five of these riddles will check how well you know the game's lore and, more importantly, if you can identify the champions from the game. Each puzzle has clues and encrypted commands that are designed to lead you straight to the champion.

This is the quote riddle from March 14’s League of Legends LoLdle:

“Improve your skills! Then find me again.”

Zeri, Wukong, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 616th edition (March 14, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 14 are as follows:

Classic: Zeri

Zeri Quote: Wukong

Wukong Ability: Varus; Bonus: E

Varus; E Emoji: Kennen

Kennen Splash art: Cassiopeia; Bonus: Siren Cassiopeia

Decoding Zeri’s identity through clues about Zaun and the Magicborn race is easy in this first riddle. The LoL ADC champion enjoys considerable popularity, particularly in the ongoing LoL Patch. The words “find me again” in the quote puzzle make it simple to decipher Wukong’s name.

The ability puzzle is composed of various arrows symbolizing Varus’s Hail of Arrows. In contrast, the emoji test contains ninja and thunder emotes that can be understood easily as Kennen’s name. Recognizing Cassiopeia's Siren splash art will be straightforward, too.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

The 617th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 15, 2024.