“No prison can hold me!”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 615 (Wednesday, March 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 615th iteration have been released. These puzzles will test your understanding of the game’s lore as well as your ability to recognize champions in League of Legends. For each puzzle, there are a range of clues and secret codes that will direct you toward the precise champion.
The following is the quote riddle from March 13, 2024’s LoLdle:
“No prison can hold me!”
Ahri, Sylas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 615th edition (March 13, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 13 are as follows:
- Classic: Ahri
- Quote: Sylas
- Ability: Rengar; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Seraphine
- Splash art: Galio; Bonus: Commando Galio
Finding out Ahri’s name through the hints given about Ionia and the Vastayan race is quite easy in the first riddle. This midlane champion has had a good reputation throughout the history of League of Legends. In the quote puzzle, the word “prison” makes it simple for fans to recognize Sylas.
The ability puzzle consists of three orbs that represent Rengar’s Bola Strike. Meanwhile, the emoji puzzle includes a microphone and musical emotes, which can be easily decoded as Seraphine’s name. Identifying Galio’s Commando splash art will also be easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
The 616th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 14, 2024.