“No prison can hold me!”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 615 (Wednesday, March 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 615th iteration have been released. These puzzles will test your understanding of the game’s lore as well as your ability to recognize champions in League of Legends. For each puzzle, there are a range of clues and secret codes that will direct you toward the precise champion.

The following is the quote riddle from March 13, 2024’s LoLdle:

“No prison can hold me!”

Ahri, Sylas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 615th edition (March 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 13 are as follows:

Classic: Ahri

Ahri Quote: Sylas

Sylas Ability: Rengar; Bonus: E

Rengar; E Emoji: Seraphine

Seraphine Splash art: Galio; Bonus: Commando Galio

Finding out Ahri’s name through the hints given about Ionia and the Vastayan race is quite easy in the first riddle. This midlane champion has had a good reputation throughout the history of League of Legends. In the quote puzzle, the word “prison” makes it simple for fans to recognize Sylas.

The ability puzzle consists of three orbs that represent Rengar’s Bola Strike. Meanwhile, the emoji puzzle includes a microphone and musical emotes, which can be easily decoded as Seraphine’s name. Identifying Galio’s Commando splash art will also be easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

The 616th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 14, 2024.