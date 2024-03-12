“Darkness”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 614 Tuesday, March 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 614th iteration have been released. There are a total of five puzzles, and they will challenge your knowledge of the game's lore and your ability to identify champions in LoL. Each puzzle has a set of clues and hidden messages that lead you to the right answer.

Here is the quote riddle from March 12, 2024’s LoLdle:

“Darkness.”

Udyr, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 614th edition (March 12, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 12 are as follows:

Classic: Udyr

Udyr Quote: Nocturne

Nocturne Ability: Camille; Bonus: W

Camille; W Emoji: Vi

Vi Splash art: Neeko; Bonus: Default Neeko

In the initial riddle, Udyr’s name is quite simple to find out through the clue about the Freljord area. This toplane champion is popular among LoL players, especially in the current patch. The quote question helps fans find Nocturne’s name quickly by looking at the term “darkness.”

In the ability puzzle, there is a blue figure that displays Camille's Tactical Sweep ability. In the emoji puzzle, there are emotes of the pink-haired lady and a fist to show that it is Vi. Getting hold of Neeko’s Default splash art is not a difficult task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

The 615th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 13, 2024.