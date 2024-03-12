“Darkness”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 614 Tuesday, March 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 614th iteration have been released. There are a total of five puzzles, and they will challenge your knowledge of the game's lore and your ability to identify champions in LoL. Each puzzle has a set of clues and hidden messages that lead you to the right answer.
Here is the quote riddle from March 12, 2024’s LoLdle:
“Darkness.”
Udyr, Nocturne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 614th edition (March 12, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 12 are as follows:
- Classic: Udyr
- Quote: Nocturne
- Ability: Camille; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Vi
- Splash art: Neeko; Bonus: Default Neeko
In the initial riddle, Udyr’s name is quite simple to find out through the clue about the Freljord area. This toplane champion is popular among LoL players, especially in the current patch. The quote question helps fans find Nocturne’s name quickly by looking at the term “darkness.”
In the ability puzzle, there is a blue figure that displays Camille's Tactical Sweep ability. In the emoji puzzle, there are emotes of the pink-haired lady and a fist to show that it is Vi. Getting hold of Neeko’s Default splash art is not a difficult task.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
The 615th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 13, 2024.