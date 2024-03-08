“My stinger is ready.”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 610 Friday, March 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 610th iteration have been released. These riddles will test your lore knowledge and deductive reasoning skills to recognize various champions in LoL. They contain a handful of clues and hidden things in each of them.

The quote riddle for March 8's LoLdle follows:

"My stinger is ready."

Riven, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 610th edition (March 8, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 8 are as follows:

Classic: Riven

Riven Quote: Skarner

Skarner Ability: Zeri; Bonus: W

Zeri; W Emoji: Singed

Singed Splash art: Seraphine; Bonus: Default Seraphine

In the first puzzle, the clue regarding the Ionia region reveals Riven's name pretty easily. She is a midlane champion who is popular in LoL. The quote riddle allows fans to guess Skarner's name very easily by the word "stinger."

The ability puzzle showcases a lightning bolt, giving away Zeri's Ultrashock Laser ability. Similarly, the emoji puzzle involves emotes such as the virus, doctor, and toxin, which indicate Singed's identity. Deciphering Seraphine’s Default splash art is relatively easy.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

