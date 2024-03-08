“My stinger is ready.”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 610 Friday, March 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 610th iteration have been released. These riddles will test your lore knowledge and deductive reasoning skills to recognize various champions in LoL. They contain a handful of clues and hidden things in each of them.
The quote riddle for March 8's LoLdle follows:
"My stinger is ready."
Riven, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 610th edition (March 8, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 8 are as follows:
- Classic: Riven
- Quote: Skarner
- Ability: Zeri; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Singed
- Splash art: Seraphine; Bonus: Default Seraphine
In the first puzzle, the clue regarding the Ionia region reveals Riven's name pretty easily. She is a midlane champion who is popular in LoL. The quote riddle allows fans to guess Skarner's name very easily by the word "stinger."
The ability puzzle showcases a lightning bolt, giving away Zeri's Ultrashock Laser ability. Similarly, the emoji puzzle involves emotes such as the virus, doctor, and toxin, which indicate Singed's identity. Deciphering Seraphine’s Default splash art is relatively easy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
