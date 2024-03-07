“A true hunter never rests”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 609 Thursday, March 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 609th iteration have been released. These riddles are made to test fans' champions' lore knowledge and deductive reasoning skills. Each of them also comes with a few clues and hidden details. The following is the quote riddle featured on March 7’s LoLdle:
“A true hunter never rests.”
Miss Fortune, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 609th edition (March 7, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 7 are as follows:
- Classic: Miss Fortune
- Quote: Rengar
- Ability: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Aatrox
- Splash art: Kha’Zix; Bonus: Championship Kha’Zix
With the help of the clues, it is quite easy to guess Miss Fortune’s name, that she is from Bilgewater and is part of the Human race. In the quote riddle, it’s straightforward to deduct Rengar’s name by seeing the word “hunter.” He is also one of the best junglers in LoL.
In the ability puzzle, we can see three scarecrows, and one can easily guess Fiddlestick's Passive ability. Furthermore, the emoji puzzle includes a mask and the chain emote, which gives away Aatrox's name. Deciphering Kha’Zix’s Championship splash art is rather simple.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
The 610th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 8, 2024.