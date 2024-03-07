“A true hunter never rests”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 609 Thursday, March 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 609th iteration have been released. These riddles are made to test fans' champions' lore knowledge and deductive reasoning skills. Each of them also comes with a few clues and hidden details. The following is the quote riddle featured on March 7’s LoLdle:

“A true hunter never rests.”

Miss Fortune, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 609th edition (March 7, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 7 are as follows:

Classic: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Quote: Rengar

Rengar Ability: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Passive

Fiddlesticks; Passive Emoji: Aatrox

Aatrox Splash art: Kha’Zix; Bonus: Championship Kha’Zix

With the help of the clues, it is quite easy to guess Miss Fortune’s name, that she is from Bilgewater and is part of the Human race. In the quote riddle, it’s straightforward to deduct Rengar’s name by seeing the word “hunter.” He is also one of the best junglers in LoL.

In the ability puzzle, we can see three scarecrows, and one can easily guess Fiddlestick's Passive ability. Furthermore, the emoji puzzle includes a mask and the chain emote, which gives away Aatrox's name. Deciphering Kha’Zix’s Championship splash art is rather simple.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

The 610th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on March 8, 2024.