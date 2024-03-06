“My hammer is better”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 608 (Wednesday, March 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 608th iteration have been released. These riddles are designed to challenge fans' knowledge of different champions and put their deductive skills to the test. As part of the riddles, there are also some hints and hidden details revealed for each of them.
Below is the quote riddle that was featured on March 6’s LoLdle:
“My hammer is better.”
Rengar, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 608th edition (March 6, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 6 are as follows:
- Classic: Rengar
- Quote: Ornn
- Ability: Sylas; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Varus
- Splash art: Blitzcrank; Bonus: Space Groove Blitz & Crank
When examining hints like the Ixtal region and the Vastayan race, figuring out Rengar’s name will not be very difficult. In quote riddle 3, the word “hammer” will reveal Ornn’s nickname, who is widely recognized as a favorite top laner choice for LoL players.
The clue of the Ability puzzle shows a blue hand and makes it easy to guess that this is Sylas's Kingslayer ability. Also, the emoji puzzle contains a bow and arrow, as well as the chain emote, which indicates Varus's name.
The splash art of Blitzcrank’s Space Groove Blitz & Crank is not difficult to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
The 609th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 7, 2024.