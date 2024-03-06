“My hammer is better”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 608 (Wednesday, March 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 608th iteration have been released. These riddles are designed to challenge fans' knowledge of different champions and put their deductive skills to the test. As part of the riddles, there are also some hints and hidden details revealed for each of them.

Below is the quote riddle that was featured on March 6’s LoLdle:

“My hammer is better.”

Rengar, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 608th edition (March 6, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 6 are as follows:

Classic: Rengar

Rengar Quote: Ornn

Ornn Ability: Sylas; Bonus: W

Sylas; W Emoji: Varus

Varus Splash art: Blitzcrank; Bonus: Space Groove Blitz & Crank

When examining hints like the Ixtal region and the Vastayan race, figuring out Rengar’s name will not be very difficult. In quote riddle 3, the word “hammer” will reveal Ornn’s nickname, who is widely recognized as a favorite top laner choice for LoL players.

The clue of the Ability puzzle shows a blue hand and makes it easy to guess that this is Sylas's Kingslayer ability. Also, the emoji puzzle contains a bow and arrow, as well as the chain emote, which indicates Varus's name.

The splash art of Blitzcrank’s Space Groove Blitz & Crank is not difficult to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

The 609th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 7, 2024.