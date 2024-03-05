“Fighting is in my blood”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 607 (Tuesday, March 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 607th iteration have been revealed. To test the fans' deductive abilities, the site released riddles based on various LoL champions. In addition to the puzzles, it presents some clues and veiled details. The following is the quote riddle that came out on March 5’s LoLdle iteration.

“Fighting is in my blood…I mean…my goo.”

Vladimir, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 607th edition (March 5, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 5 are as follows:

Classic: Vladimir

Vladimir Quote: Zac

Zac Ability: LeBlanc; Bonus: Q

LeBlanc; Q Emoji: Lucian

Lucian Splash art: Pyke; Bonus: Default Pyke

Decoding Vladimir’s name entails the Camavor region clue and his dominance of the midlane role. The word “goo” in the riddle quote indicates Zac’s name, one of the best League of Legends junglers in competitive matches.

The Ability puzzle’s clue presents an image of a yellow star, which might be a bit difficult to identify. The answer is LeBlanc's Sigil of Malice. Next, the emoji puzzle displays two guns indicating Lucian's name. The picture of Pyke in his default outfit is unmistakable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

The 608th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 6, 2024.