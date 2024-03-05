“Fighting is in my blood”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 607 (Tuesday, March 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 607th iteration have been revealed. To test the fans' deductive abilities, the site released riddles based on various LoL champions. In addition to the puzzles, it presents some clues and veiled details. The following is the quote riddle that came out on March 5’s LoLdle iteration.
“Fighting is in my blood…I mean…my goo.”
Vladimir, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 607th edition (March 5, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 5 are as follows:
- Classic: Vladimir
- Quote: Zac
- Ability: LeBlanc; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Lucian
- Splash art: Pyke; Bonus: Default Pyke
Decoding Vladimir’s name entails the Camavor region clue and his dominance of the midlane role. The word “goo” in the riddle quote indicates Zac’s name, one of the best League of Legends junglers in competitive matches.
The Ability puzzle’s clue presents an image of a yellow star, which might be a bit difficult to identify. The answer is LeBlanc's Sigil of Malice. Next, the emoji puzzle displays two guns indicating Lucian's name. The picture of Pyke in his default outfit is unmistakable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 4, LoLdle 606: Jhin, Olaf, Azir, Fiddlesticks, Milio
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
The 608th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 6, 2024.