“My axe is thirsty”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 606 (Monday, March 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle's answers to its 606th iteration have been released. The official website publishes a series of champion-themed teaser riddles that challenge fans’ analytical skills in solving them. Additionally, it offers various hints and cryptic information for each puzzle.

Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 4 LoLdle:

“My axe is thirsty.”

Jhin, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 606th edition (March 4, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 4 are as follows:

Classic: Jhin

Jhin Quote: Olaf

Olaf Ability: Azir; Bonus: Passive

Azir; Passive Emoji: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Splash art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court Milio

The first mystery in decoding Jhin’s name reveals the link between Ionia and his affiliation with the ADC role. Furthermore, the clue “axe” leads to Olaf, who is highly preferred by top laners in professional League of Legends games.

Furthermore, the ability test shows the image of a golden ball, which is fairly recognisable as Azir’s Shurima’s Legacy. Afterward, the emoji riddle showcases a key and a lamp that act as major marks hinting the Fiddlesticks’ name. The image of Milio in his Faerie Court outfit may not be recognizable at first glance.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

The 607th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 5, 2024.