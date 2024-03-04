“My axe is thirsty”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 606 (Monday, March 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle's answers to its 606th iteration have been released. The official website publishes a series of champion-themed teaser riddles that challenge fans’ analytical skills in solving them. Additionally, it offers various hints and cryptic information for each puzzle.
Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 4 LoLdle:
“My axe is thirsty.”
Jhin, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 606th edition (March 4, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 4 are as follows:
- Classic: Jhin
- Quote: Olaf
- Ability: Azir; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Fiddlesticks
- Splash art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court Milio
The first mystery in decoding Jhin’s name reveals the link between Ionia and his affiliation with the ADC role. Furthermore, the clue “axe” leads to Olaf, who is highly preferred by top laners in professional League of Legends games.
Furthermore, the ability test shows the image of a golden ball, which is fairly recognisable as Azir’s Shurima’s Legacy. Afterward, the emoji riddle showcases a key and a lamp that act as major marks hinting the Fiddlesticks’ name. The image of Milio in his Faerie Court outfit may not be recognizable at first glance.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 3, LoLdle 605: Evelynn, Renekton, Sona, Illaoi, Twisted Fate
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
The 607th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 5, 2024.