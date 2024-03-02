“Embrace the jaws of death”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 604 (Saturday, March 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle's answers for its 604th iteration have been released. The official website is filled with complicated riddles themed around champions in LoL. It also provides clues on how to solve each puzzle successfully.

Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 2 LoLdle:

“Embrace the jaws of death.”

Evelynn, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 604th edition (March 2, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 2 are as follows:

Classic: Evelynn

Evelynn Quote: Renekton

Renekton Ability: Sona; Bonus: Q

Sona; Q Emoji: Illaoi

Illaoi Splash art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Musketeer Twisted Fate

For the first puzzle, some major clues contributing to decrypting Evelynn’s name are related to the Runeterra region and the jungle role. The mention of “jaws” perfectly connects Renekton.

The ability puzzle displays a picture of a glowing blue orb that makes it rather easy to recognize Sona’s Hymn of Valor. Meanwhile, the next puzzle features an octopus and a wave as primary clues to decipher Illaoi’s name. Twisted Fate’s Musketeer splash art may not be immediately identifiable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

The 605th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 3, 2024.