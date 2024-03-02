“Embrace the jaws of death”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 604 (Saturday, March 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle's answers for its 604th iteration have been released. The official website is filled with complicated riddles themed around champions in LoL. It also provides clues on how to solve each puzzle successfully.
Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 2 LoLdle:
“Embrace the jaws of death.”
Evelynn, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 604th edition (March 2, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 2 are as follows:
- Classic: Evelynn
- Quote: Renekton
- Ability: Sona; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Illaoi
- Splash art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Musketeer Twisted Fate
For the first puzzle, some major clues contributing to decrypting Evelynn’s name are related to the Runeterra region and the jungle role. The mention of “jaws” perfectly connects Renekton.
The ability puzzle displays a picture of a glowing blue orb that makes it rather easy to recognize Sona’s Hymn of Valor. Meanwhile, the next puzzle features an octopus and a wave as primary clues to decipher Illaoi’s name. Twisted Fate’s Musketeer splash art may not be immediately identifiable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- March 1, LoLdle 603: Darius, Rell, Volibear, Maokai, Kog’Maw
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
The 605th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 3, 2024.