“The armor keeps the world out”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 603 (Friday, March 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 603rd iteration have been released. Its content features intricate riddles that are all about different champions from LoL. On the official website, five teaser riddles also provide specific hints on how to solve each particular puzzle.

Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 1 LoLdle:

“The armor keeps the world out. The lance does the rest.”

Darius, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 603rd edition (March 1, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 1 are as follows:

Classic: Darius

Darius Quote: Rell

Rell Ability: Volibear; Bonus: Q

Volibear; Q Emoji: Maokai

Maokai Splash art: Kog’Maw; Bonus: Monarch Kog’Maw

The first puzzle provides clues such as the Noxus region and the top lane role, which are significant factors in deciphering Darius’ name. Furthermore, the quote mentions “lance,” which is Rell's primary weapon.

With the cryptic image of a bear shown in the ability puzzle, Volibear's Thundering Smash (Q) ability is a straightforward guess. The next puzzle has icons such as a leaf and tree, which are important hints to guessing Maokai’s name.

Lastly, it may be a little difficult to recognize Kog’Maw’s Monarch splash art just by looking at the butterfly in the image.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

The 604th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 2, 2024.