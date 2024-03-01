“The armor keeps the world out”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 603 (Friday, March 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 603rd iteration have been released. Its content features intricate riddles that are all about different champions from LoL. On the official website, five teaser riddles also provide specific hints on how to solve each particular puzzle.
Here’s the quote-based riddle from the March 1 LoLdle:
“The armor keeps the world out. The lance does the rest.”
Darius, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 603rd edition (March 1, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 1 are as follows:
- Classic: Darius
- Quote: Rell
- Ability: Volibear; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Maokai
- Splash art: Kog’Maw; Bonus: Monarch Kog’Maw
The first puzzle provides clues such as the Noxus region and the top lane role, which are significant factors in deciphering Darius’ name. Furthermore, the quote mentions “lance,” which is Rell's primary weapon.
With the cryptic image of a bear shown in the ability puzzle, Volibear's Thundering Smash (Q) ability is a straightforward guess. The next puzzle has icons such as a leaf and tree, which are important hints to guessing Maokai’s name.
Lastly, it may be a little difficult to recognize Kog’Maw’s Monarch splash art just by looking at the butterfly in the image.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:
- February 29, LoLdle 602: Master Yi, Mordekaiser, Riven, Zyra, Yasuo
- February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus
- February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
The 604th edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 2, 2024.