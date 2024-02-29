“Flesh constrains”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 602 (Thursday, February 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle's answers to its 602nd iteration have been released. It consists of difficult puzzles and features different champions from LoL. The official website showcases five different riddles that provide specific hints for solving those puzzles.

The following is the quote riddle from the LoLdle of February 29:

“Flesh constrains, iron liberates.”

Master Yi, Mordekaiser, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 602nd edition (February 29, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 29 are as follows:

Classic: Master Yi

Master Yi Quote: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Ability: Riven; Bonus: W

Riven; Bonus: W Emoji: Zyra

Zyra Splash art: Yasuo; Bonus: High Noon Yasuo

The first puzzle includes a hint that the species goes as “human” and “spiritualist,” thus making it a great way to recognize Master Yi. Furthermore, there is a phrase in the quote that “iron liberates,” which echoes Mordekaiser’s skill. He is also considered one of the strongest top laners in LoL now.

The ability puzzle reveals a green sign that one can figure out as Riven’s Ki Burst (W). While identifying Zyra from all the plant emojis could be straightforward enough, the last challenge is decoding Yasuo’s High Noon splash art by examining the sword, which is hard.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are shown below:

February 28, LoLdle 601: Rumble, Gragas, Yone, Kalista, Karthus

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

The 603rd edition of LoLdle answers will be published on March 1, 2024.