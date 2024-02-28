“Happy hour incoming!”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 601 (Wednesday, February 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 601st iteration have been released. It is a mixture of tough puzzles in which various champions from LoL are included. The official webpage hosts five riddles giving various hints to help you decipher these particular champions. The following is the riddle quote on February 28’s LoLdle:

“Happy hour incoming!”

Rumble, Gragas, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 601st edition (February 28, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 28 are as follows:

Classic: Rumble

Rumble Quote: Gragas

Gragas Ability: Yone; Bonus: W

Yone; W Emoji: Kalista

Kalista Splash art: Karthus; Bonus: Phantom Karthus

The first riddle provides various hints, and the resource hint shows “heat,” which is a great way to identify Rumble. He is also a meta-toplaner in the current League of Legends patch. Moreover, the quote mentions “happy hour,” which deeply resonates with Gragas’ characteristics.

The ability puzzle showcases an image of a bright red blade swinging, which helps recognize Yone’s Spirit Cleave (W). However, despite being a top-tier ADC in LoL, guessing Kalista’s name by seeing various emojis such as skull, blade, and ghost can be pretty difficult.

Last but not least, deciphering Karthus’ Phantom splash art can be quite challenging.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the past LoLdle answers are mentioned below:

February 27, LoLdle 600: Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce

Senna, Ekko, Kayle, Gragas, Jayce February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

The 602nd edition of LoLdle answers will be published on February 29, 2024.