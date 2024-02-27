“My pasts have a way”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 600 (Tuesday, February 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 600th iteration have been released. It contains challenging puzzles involving different champions in the MOBA game. The official site has published a collection of riddles giving five hints on those particular champions.
Here is the riddle quote that was included in the latest League of Legends LoLdle on February 27:
“My pasts have a way of catching up.”
Senna, Ekko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 600th edition (February 27, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 27 are as follows:
- Classic: Senna
- Quote: Ekko
- Ability: Kayle; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Gragas
- Splash art: Jayce; Bonus: Forsaken Jayce
From the birthplace of Senna, the Shadow Isles, it can be easy to figure out her name. Despite being a common pick for a top-lane champion among many LoL players, deciphering Ekko’s name with his statement on the "past" may not be easy at all.
Observing the picture of a bright orange sphere on the puzzle, it will be quite simple to make sense of Kayle's Q skill (Radiant Blast). As for the name proposed in response to the icon depicting a barrel in the next riddle, it is Gragas. Moreover, Jayce’s Forsaken skin should be easy to spot as well.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:
- February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
The 601st edition of LoLdle answers will be published on February 28, 2024.