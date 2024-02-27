“My pasts have a way”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 600 (Tuesday, February 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers of its 600th iteration have been released. It contains challenging puzzles involving different champions in the MOBA game. The official site has published a collection of riddles giving five hints on those particular champions.

Here is the riddle quote that was included in the latest League of Legends LoLdle on February 27:

“My pasts have a way of catching up.”

Senna, Ekko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 600th edition (February 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 27 are as follows:

Classic: Senna

Senna Quote: Ekko

Ekko Ability: Kayle; Bonus: Q

Kayle; Q Emoji: Gragas

Gragas Splash art: Jayce; Bonus: Forsaken Jayce

From the birthplace of Senna, the Shadow Isles, it can be easy to figure out her name. Despite being a common pick for a top-lane champion among many LoL players, deciphering Ekko’s name with his statement on the "past" may not be easy at all.

Observing the picture of a bright orange sphere on the puzzle, it will be quite simple to make sense of Kayle's Q skill (Radiant Blast). As for the name proposed in response to the icon depicting a barrel in the next riddle, it is Gragas. Moreover, Jayce’s Forsaken skin should be easy to spot as well.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:

February 26, LoLdle 599: Kennen, Miss Fortune, Quinn, Lissandra, Thresh

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

The 601st edition of LoLdle answers will be published on February 28, 2024.