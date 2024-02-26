“Sure you can handle me”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 599 (Monday, February 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 599th edition are now available. There are some challenging puzzles based on various champions from the MOBA title. The official website offers a set of puzzle questions along with multiple hints about five specific champions. Below is the quote riddle from the recent LoLdle on February 26th:

“Sure you can handle me, summoner?”

Kennen, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 599th edition (February 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 26 are as follows:

Classic: Kennen

Kennen Quote: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Ability: Quinn; Bonus: Passive

Quinn; Passive Emoji: Lissandra

Lissandra Splash art: Thresh; Bonus: High Noon Thresh

The name of Rammus can easily be guessed from his origin, the Ionia region. Although Miss Fortune is a very frequently picked ADC by many professional LoL Esports players, her quote was nevertheless a difficult one to identify.

Considering the three arrows in the puzzle image, Quinn's passive ability (Harrier) could be challenging to interpret for some. The name suggested by the icons of a frozen being and a coffin in the emoji puzzle is Lissandra. And Thresh’s High Noon skin should also be pretty obvious to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:

February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

The 600th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 27, 2024.