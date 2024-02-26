“Sure you can handle me”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 599 (Monday, February 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 599th edition are now available. There are some challenging puzzles based on various champions from the MOBA title. The official website offers a set of puzzle questions along with multiple hints about five specific champions. Below is the quote riddle from the recent LoLdle on February 26th:
“Sure you can handle me, summoner?”
Kennen, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 599th edition (February 26, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 26 are as follows:
- Classic: Kennen
- Quote: Miss Fortune
- Ability: Quinn; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Lissandra
- Splash art: Thresh; Bonus: High Noon Thresh
The name of Rammus can easily be guessed from his origin, the Ionia region. Although Miss Fortune is a very frequently picked ADC by many professional LoL Esports players, her quote was nevertheless a difficult one to identify.
Considering the three arrows in the puzzle image, Quinn's passive ability (Harrier) could be challenging to interpret for some. The name suggested by the icons of a frozen being and a coffin in the emoji puzzle is Lissandra. And Thresh’s High Noon skin should also be pretty obvious to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:
- February 25, LoLdle 598: Rammus, Orianna, Vayne, Rakan, Veigar
- February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
The 600th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 27, 2024.