“I know what makes them tick”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 598 (Sunday, February 25, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 598th edition are now available. There are creative puzzles designed with different heroes as themes. Every day, these puzzle questions about a particular champion are featured on LoLdle's official website. The quote riddle from February 25's LoLdle is shown below:

“I know what makes them tick. I know how to make the ticking stop.”

Rammus, Orianna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 598th edition (February 25, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 25 are as follows:

Classic: Rammus

Rammus Quote: Orianna

Orianna Ability: Vayne; Bonus: W

Vayne; W Emoji: Rakan

Rakan Splash art: Veigar; Bonus: Default Veigar

Guessing the name of Rammus might be tough even with the clue of his origin – the Shurima region. The answer to the quote puzzle is Orianna, a celebrated pick among skilled mid-lane players in LoL gaming esports.

Vayne’s W ability (Silver Bolts) can be straightforwardly recognized due to the image of three blue bolts. Rakan, the partner of Xayah, is the answer to the emoji riddle. Icons of the bird and the feather help a lot in this regard. Lastly, Veigar’s base model should be quite easy to figure out.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:

February 24, LoLdle 597: Xayah, Talon, Draven, Kha’Zix, Samira

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

The 599th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 26, 2024.