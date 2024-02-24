“Eventually, my blades will find”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 597 (Saturday, February 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 597th edition are now available. If you want to challenge yourself to decipher LoL puzzles, you receive some fascinating riddles framed using different heroes as the subjects. Each day, a new set of puzzles with clues about specific champions appears on the official LoLdle website.

The quote puzzle from February 24's LoLdle is:

“Eventually, my blades will find their way into your heart.”

Xayah, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 597th edition (February 24, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 24 are as follows:

Classic: Xayah

Xayah Quote: Draven

Draven Ability: Draven; Bonus: Q

Draven; Q Emoji: Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix Splash art: Samira; Bonus: Samira Space Groove

Some indications, like the Ionia zone and the 2007 release date, greatly help guessing Xayah’s name. Moreover, this quote strongly emphasizes Talon’s individuality. He is also one of the most widely preferred jungle champions of League of Legends.

The Q ability (Spinning Axe) should be pretty obvious to guess since Draven is a well-known ADC in League of Legends. Additionally, the cockroach emblem hints at Kha’Zix as the next champ. Finally, guessing Samira’s Space Groove is unmistakable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:

February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan

February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

The 598th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 25, 2024.