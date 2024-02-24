“Eventually, my blades will find”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 597 (Saturday, February 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 597th edition are now available. If you want to challenge yourself to decipher LoL puzzles, you receive some fascinating riddles framed using different heroes as the subjects. Each day, a new set of puzzles with clues about specific champions appears on the official LoLdle website.
The quote puzzle from February 24's LoLdle is:
“Eventually, my blades will find their way into your heart.”
Xayah, Draven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 597th edition (February 24, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 24 are as follows:
- Classic: Xayah
- Quote: Draven
- Ability: Draven; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Kha’Zix
- Splash art: Samira; Bonus: Samira Space Groove
Some indications, like the Ionia zone and the 2007 release date, greatly help guessing Xayah’s name. Moreover, this quote strongly emphasizes Talon’s individuality. He is also one of the most widely preferred jungle champions of League of Legends.
The Q ability (Spinning Axe) should be pretty obvious to guess since Draven is a well-known ADC in League of Legends. Additionally, the cockroach emblem hints at Kha’Zix as the next champ. Finally, guessing Samira’s Space Groove is unmistakable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:
- February 23, LoLdle 596: Anivia, Tahm Kench, Swain, Ziggs, Rakan
- February 22, LoLdle 595: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
The 598th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 25, 2024.