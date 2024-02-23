“The only real sin”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 596 (Friday, February 23, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 596th edition are now available. This online game makes you think and delve into the world of LoL, bringing to your mind tricky puzzles that are created using various heroes as their focus points. Day by day, you will have at your disposal a new set of puzzles that will prompt you to recognize cryptic clues about all the champions.
The quote puzzle from February 23's LoLdle is:
“The only real sin is to deny a craving.”
Anivia, Tahm Kench, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 596th edition (February 23, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 23 are as follows:
- Classic: Anivia
- Quote: Tahm Kench
- Ability: Swain; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Ziggs
- Splash art: Rakan; Bonus: IG Rakan
Revealing hints like the Freljord region and 2009 as the release year would come in handy for uncovering the name of Anivia. Moreover, the quote has “craving” in it, which also strongly fits Tahm Kench’s character. In addition, he is also one of the strongest support champions at present in League of Legends.
The passive ability of Swain’s Ravenous Flock might be hard to identify, as he’s not a popular pick in League of Legends right now. However, the explosive symbols make it apparent that Ziggs is the next answer. Lastly, Rakan’s IG splash art is one of the most widely known splash art, and it should be easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the past LoLdle answers:
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Kha'Zix, Darius, Sivir, Ahri, Senna
- February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe
The 597th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 24, 2024.