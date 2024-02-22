“Don't turn your back”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 595 (Thursday, February 22, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 595th edition are now available. This brain teaser allows ardent fans of League of Legends to test out their knowledge about the champions and gameplay. While experienced players may find the solution quickly, some of these questions can give others a run for their money if they are not aware of less popular heroes.

The quote puzzle from February 22's LoLdle is:

“Don't turn your back, or expose your neck.”

Kha'Zix, Darius, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 595th edition (February 22, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 22 are as follows:

Classic: Kha'Zix

Kha'Zix Quote: Darius

Darius Ability: Sivir; Bonus: Passive

Sivir; Passive Emoji: Ahri

Ahri Splash art: Senna; Bonus: True Damage Senna

The answer to the first riddle is Kha’Zix, a famous champion from League of Legends in the jungle role. The second riddle's answer is Darius.

Sivir's Q ability can be easily detected because she is one of the popular ADC picks in League of Legends. On the subject of emoji puzzles, Ahri can also be instantly recognized. It is only Senna’s True Damage splash art that may be a little difficult for some.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the past LoLdle answers:

February 21, LoLdle 594: Orianna, Zilean, Sett, Twitch, Zoe

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

The 596th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 23, 2024.