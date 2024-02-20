“I’ve seen your death”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 594 (Wednesday, February 21, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 594th edition are now available. If you are a fan of the game, you will enjoy this brain teaser, as it provides a great opportunity to test your knowledge. While not all questions may seem difficult to experienced players, some of them can appear complicated if you are not familiar with heroes who aren't widely popular.
The quote puzzle from February 21's LoLdle is:
“I’ve seen your death, it was painful.”
Orianna, Zilean, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 594th edition (February 21, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 21 are as follows:
- Classic: Orianna
- Quote: Zilean
- Ability: Sett; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Twitch
- Splash art: Zoe; Bonus: Star Guardian Zoe
The answer to the first riddle is Orianna. This one is quite simple since she is a well-known champion played in the mid-lane role of League of Legends. The solution to the release quote question is Zilean.
It is easy to spot Sett’s Q at first glance, as he is currently one of the most popular top-lane picks. Concerning the emoji puzzle, Twitch can also quickly be guessed. Lastly, Zoe’s Star Guardian splash art might appear a bit challenging for you to decode.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the past LoLdle answers
- February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai
- February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
The 595th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 22, 2024.