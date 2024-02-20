“I’ve seen your death”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 594 (Wednesday, February 21, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 594th edition are now available. If you are a fan of the game, you will enjoy this brain teaser, as it provides a great opportunity to test your knowledge. While not all questions may seem difficult to experienced players, some of them can appear complicated if you are not familiar with heroes who aren't widely popular.

The quote puzzle from February 21's LoLdle is:

“I’ve seen your death, it was painful.”

Orianna, Zilean, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 594th edition (February 21, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 21 are as follows:

Classic: Orianna

Orianna Quote: Zilean

Zilean Ability: Sett; Bonus: Q

Sett; Q Emoji: Twitch

Twitch Splash art: Zoe; Bonus: Star Guardian Zoe

The answer to the first riddle is Orianna. This one is quite simple since she is a well-known champion played in the mid-lane role of League of Legends. The solution to the release quote question is Zilean.

It is easy to spot Sett’s Q at first glance, as he is currently one of the most popular top-lane picks. Concerning the emoji puzzle, Twitch can also quickly be guessed. Lastly, Zoe’s Star Guardian splash art might appear a bit challenging for you to decode.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the past LoLdle answers

February 20, LoLdle 593: Jinx, Pantheon, Kog’Maw, Zed, Maokai

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

The 595th edition of League of Legends LoLdle answers will be published on February 22, 2024.