“While you bow to the sun”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 593 (Tuesday, February 20, 2024)

The 593rd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. If you are an admirer of League of Legends, then you’ll have fun playing this puzzle game, as it is a way to test your knowledge about the title. Even though not all the questions are tough, some can be difficult if you do not know the champions who aren’t too common.

The quote puzzle from February 20's LoLdle is:

“While you bow to the sun, my spear finds your neck.”

Jinx, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 593rd edition (February 20, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 20 are as follows:

Classic: Jinx

Jinx Quote: Pantheon

Pantheon Ability: Kog’Maw; Bonus: W

Kog’Maw; W Emoji: Zed

Zed Splash art: Maokai; Bonus: Astronaut Maokai

The initial riddle that Jinx plays is somehow easy to answer since this is a well-known ADC champion from the game League of Legends. Also, she was shown in the Netflix Arcane TV series. The solution to this release’s quote question is Pantheon.

In this LoLdle edition, Kog’Maw’s W appears extremely challenging to identify. Regarding the emoji puzzle, Zed would be an obvious choice because he is a favored mid-lane champion among LoL players. Lastly, it may be hard for you to decipher Maokai’s Astronaut splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the past LoLdle answers:

February 19, LoLdle 592: Cho'Gath, Singed, Garen, Twisted Fate, Aphelios

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

The answers for the 594th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 21, 2024.

