"To shake, or not to shake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 592 (Monday, February 19, 2024)

The 592nd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The title presents challenging brainteasers related to Lol champions. If you know quite a bit about the units in the MOBA title, solving these questions can be easier for you. Most of the daily questions are a breeze, though some could be tricky if you don’t know lesser-known champions.

The quote puzzle from February 19's LoLdle is:

"To shake, or not to shake."

Cho'Gath, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 592nd edition (February 19, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 19 are as follows:

Classic: Cho'Gath

Cho'Gath Quote: Singed

Singed Ability: Garen; Bonus: E

Garen; E Emoji: Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate Splash art: Aphelios; Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios

The first riddle is quite easy to solve, and if you are an avid LoL player, then you will know that Cho'Gath is one of the most amazing top-lane champions. The answer to this edition's quote question will be Singed, another popular unit in League of Legends.

In this LoLdle edition, Garen’s R is easy to identify. For the emoji puzzle, Twisted Fate should be an obvious choice, as he is an extremely popular mid-lane champion. Lastly, it may be challenging to distinguish Aphelios's Lunar Beast splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah

Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

The answers for the 593rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 20, 2024.