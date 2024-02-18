"To shake, or not to shake": League of Legends LoLdle answers 592 (Monday, February 19, 2024)

The 592nd edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The title presents challenging brainteasers related to Lol champions. If you know quite a bit about the units in the MOBA title, solving these questions can be easier for you. Most of the daily questions are a breeze, though some could be tricky if you don’t know lesser-known champions.
The quote puzzle from February 19's LoLdle is:
"To shake, or not to shake."
Cho'Gath, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 592nd edition (February 19, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 19 are as follows:
- Classic: Cho'Gath
- Quote: Singed
- Ability: Garen; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Twisted Fate
- Splash art: Aphelios; Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios
The first riddle is quite easy to solve, and if you are an avid LoL player, then you will know that Cho'Gath is one of the most amazing top-lane champions. The answer to this edition's quote question will be Singed, another popular unit in League of Legends.
In this LoLdle edition, Garen’s R is easy to identify. For the emoji puzzle, Twisted Fate should be an obvious choice, as he is an extremely popular mid-lane champion. Lastly, it may be challenging to distinguish Aphelios's Lunar Beast splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 18, LoLdle 591: Katarina, Elise, Yorick, Zeri, Nilah
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
The answers for the 593rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 20, 2024.