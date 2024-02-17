"Every web, a masterpiece": League of Legends LoLdle answers 591 (Sunday, February 18, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 591st-edition questions are here. These daily riddles are quite fun and related to LoL characters. So, if you have extensive knowledge about League of Legends units, it will be easier for you to solve them. Although most of these questions are easy to answer, some could pose a challenge, depending on how familiar you are with obscure LoL champions.

The quote puzzle from the February 18 LoLdle is:

"Every web, a masterpiece."

Katarina, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 591st edition (February 18, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 18 are as follows:

Classic: Katarina

Katarina Quote: Elise

Elise Ability: Yorick; Bonus: R

Yorick; Emoji: Zeri

Zeri Splash art: Nilah; Bonus: Default Nilah

The first riddle should be pretty easy to decipher, as Katarina is a great jungle champion in LoL. You'll know the quote question's answer is Elise if you've been playing League of Legends for some time.

It is not difficult to recognize Yorick’s R ability because this champion is regarded as one of the most powerful characters in the top lane. Zeri should be the obvious choice when it comes to the emoji puzzle. Lastly, Nilah's default splash art is pretty hard to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell

Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia

Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

The answers for the 592nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 19, 2024.