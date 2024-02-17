"Every web, a masterpiece": League of Legends LoLdle answers 591 (Sunday, February 18, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 591st-edition questions are here. These daily riddles are quite fun and related to LoL characters. So, if you have extensive knowledge about League of Legends units, it will be easier for you to solve them. Although most of these questions are easy to answer, some could pose a challenge, depending on how familiar you are with obscure LoL champions.
The quote puzzle from the February 18 LoLdle is:
"Every web, a masterpiece."
Katarina, Elise, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 591st edition (February 18, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on February 18 are as follows:
- Classic: Katarina
- Quote: Elise
- Ability: Yorick; Bonus: R
- Emoji: Zeri
- Splash art: Nilah; Bonus: Default Nilah
The first riddle should be pretty easy to decipher, as Katarina is a great jungle champion in LoL. You'll know the quote question's answer is Elise if you've been playing League of Legends for some time.
It is not difficult to recognize Yorick’s R ability because this champion is regarded as one of the most powerful characters in the top lane. Zeri should be the obvious choice when it comes to the emoji puzzle. Lastly, Nilah's default splash art is pretty hard to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 17, LoLdle 590: Zac, Kalista, Cho'Gath, Janna, Rell
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
The answers for the 592nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 19, 2024.