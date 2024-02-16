"Death to all betrayers": League of Legends LoLdle answers 590 (Saturday, February 17, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 590th-edition questions are now available. These daily LoL-related riddles will be an enjoyable challenge for you, and you just need to be familiar with the MOBA title to solve them. While most of them are not hard, a few could be difficult, depending on your knowledge of minor characters.
Without further ado, here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 17:
"Death to all betrayers."
Zac, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 590th edition (February 17, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 17 are as follows:
- Classic: Zac
- Quote: Kalista
- Ability: Cho'Gath; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Janna
- Splash art: Rell; Bonus: Battle Queen Rell
The first question is regarding Zac, a great and useful top lane champ. Gamers who have been playing League of Legends long enough should be able to answer it correctly. The second riddle involves Kalista, who is a commonly used ADC champion.
Among the top lane champions in League of Legends, it is quite easy to recognize Cho’Gath’s E ability since he is considered one of the strongest units.
In the case of the emoji puzzle, Janna should be the no-brainer. With the last question comes Rell’s Battle Queen splash art, which might not be easily detected as it is quite unrecognizable.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 16, LoLdle 589: Morgana, Nami, Nilah, Veigar, Anivia
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
The answers for the 591st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 18, 2024.