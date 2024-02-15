"Sure as the tides": League of Legends LoLdle answers 589 (Friday, February 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 589th-edition questions are now available. With this game, you can enjoy solving a series of riddles about LoL every day. While many of them are easy, some might test your knowledge about lesser-known champions. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 16:

"Sure as the tides."

Morgana, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 589th edition (February 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 16 are as follows:

Classic: Morgana

Morgana Quote: Nami

Nami Ability: Nilah; Bonus: W

Nilah; W Emoji: Veigar

Veigar Splash art: Anivia; Bonus: Team Spirit Anivia

The first question in this edition of LoLdle involves Morgana, a well-known and effective mage champion. Anyone who has been in the game for a while would probably be able to answer this one correctly. The next riddle is related to Nami, who is a popular support champion.

For players in the League of Legends community, identifying Nilah’s W ability will not pose a major challenge, as she is considered one of the strongest ADC units and is also fairly popular. The emoji puzzle concerns Veigar, which should be the clear choice.

The last question shows Anivia’s Team Spirit splash art, which may be somewhat difficult to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze

Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

The answers for the 590th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 17, 2024.