"Sure as the tides": League of Legends LoLdle answers 589 (Friday, February 16, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 589th-edition questions are now available. With this game, you can enjoy solving a series of riddles about LoL every day. While many of them are easy, some might test your knowledge about lesser-known champions. With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 16:
"Sure as the tides."
Morgana, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 589th edition (February 16, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 16 are as follows:
- Classic: Morgana
- Quote: Nami
- Ability: Nilah; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Veigar
- Splash art: Anivia; Bonus: Team Spirit Anivia
The first question in this edition of LoLdle involves Morgana, a well-known and effective mage champion. Anyone who has been in the game for a while would probably be able to answer this one correctly. The next riddle is related to Nami, who is a popular support champion.
For players in the League of Legends community, identifying Nilah’s W ability will not pose a major challenge, as she is considered one of the strongest ADC units and is also fairly popular. The emoji puzzle concerns Veigar, which should be the clear choice.
The last question shows Anivia’s Team Spirit splash art, which may be somewhat difficult to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 15, LoLdle 588: Urgot, Janna, Bel'Veth, Diana, Ryze
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
The answers for the 590th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 17, 2024.