"And you thought": League of Legends LoLdle answers 588 (Thursday, February 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 588th-edition questions are now available. This game will give you five riddles related to LoL every day. A few of them can take no time to solve, but some questions require a deep knowledge of obscure champions.
With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 15:
"And you thought it was just a harmless breeze!"
Urgot, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 588th edition (February 15, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 15 are as follows:
- Classic: Urgot
- Quote: Janna
- Ability: Bel'Veth; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Diana
- Splash art: Ryze; Bonus: Tribal Ryze
The very first question in this LoLdle edition is a query about Urgot, who has been a famous support pick. Most players should be able to guess his name easily. The second riddle is linked to Janna.
Recognizing Bel'Veth’s W ability is not difficult for players of League of Legends, as she is a great jungle champion who has gained some fame. For the emoji challenge, Diana would probably be the obvious guess. The final puzzle features Ryze's Tribal splash art, which can be quite challenging to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
The answers for the 589th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 16, 2024.