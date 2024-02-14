"And you thought": League of Legends LoLdle answers 588 (Thursday, February 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 588th-edition questions are now available. This game will give you five riddles related to LoL every day. A few of them can take no time to solve, but some questions require a deep knowledge of obscure champions.

With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 15:

"And you thought it was just a harmless breeze!"

Urgot, Janna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 588th edition (February 15, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 15 are as follows:

Classic: Urgot

Urgot Quote: Janna

Janna Ability: Bel'Veth; Bonus: W

Bel'Veth; W Emoji: Diana

Diana Splash art: Ryze; Bonus: Tribal Ryze

The very first question in this LoLdle edition is a query about Urgot, who has been a famous support pick. Most players should be able to guess his name easily. The second riddle is linked to Janna.

Recognizing Bel'Veth’s W ability is not difficult for players of League of Legends, as she is a great jungle champion who has gained some fame. For the emoji challenge, Diana would probably be the obvious guess. The final puzzle features Ryze's Tribal splash art, which can be quite challenging to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 14, LoLdle 587: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

The answers for the 589th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 16, 2024.