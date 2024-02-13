"I cannot find peace!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 587 (Wednesday, February 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 587th-edition questions are now available. In this puzzle game, you will be asked five riddles, all of which relate to the LoL world. While some are quite easy to answer, there are a few challenging ones that could make even experienced players ponder some obscure champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on February 14:

"I cannot find peace! Not even in the smallest branch."

Rell, Maokai, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 587th edition (February 14, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on February 14 are as follows:

Classic: Rell

Rell Quote: Maokai

Maokai Ability: Soraka; Bonus: Q

Soraka; Q Emoji: Rengar

Rengar Splash art: Caitlyn; Bonus: Resistance Caitlyn

This LoLdle edition's first query is about Rell, a well-known jungle pick. Being quite popular, most players should be able to identify her name easily. With the second puzzle, it is not difficult to deduce a direct connection between the quote and Maokai.

It is easy for League of Legends players to identify Soraka’s Q ability because she is a well-known support champion. Regarding the emoji challenge, Rengar should be an obvious choice. The last puzzle, Caitlyn's Resistance splash art, might represent a tough challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 13, LoLdle 586: Camille, Kled, Lulu, Hecarim, Hwei

The answers for the 588th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 15, 2024.