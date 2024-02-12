"Well, just ’cause you’re a hallucination": League of Legends LoLdle answers 586 (Tuesday, February 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 586th-edition questions are now available. In this online game, you will be given five puzzles, all of which will be related to LoL. Although a few might be straightforward, some would make even experienced players scratch their heads over some of the less famous champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 13's LoLdle:

"Well, just ’cause you’re a hallucination and I don’t speak lizard don’t mean I can’t understand you!"

Camille, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 586th edition (February 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 13's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Camille

Camille Quote: Kled

Kled Ability: Lulu; Bonus: W

Lulu; W Emoji: Hecarim

Hecarim Splash art: Hwei; Bonus: Winterblessed Hwei

The initial question of this LoLdle concerns Camille. Since she is a popular pick for the top lane, it will be easier to answer. However, deciphering a direct connection between the quote and Kled won't be simple.

Lulu’s W skill should be easy to recognize for those familiar with League of Legends since she is one of the most popular support characters. Relating this edition's emoji question to Hecarim won't be difficult. Finally, Hwei’s Winterblessed splash art could represent a potential challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn

Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

The answers for the 587th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 14, 2024.