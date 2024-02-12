"Well, just ’cause you’re a hallucination": League of Legends LoLdle answers 586 (Tuesday, February 13, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 586th-edition questions are now available. In this online game, you will be given five puzzles, all of which will be related to LoL. Although a few might be straightforward, some would make even experienced players scratch their heads over some of the less famous champions.
Here is the quote puzzle from February 13's LoLdle:
"Well, just ’cause you’re a hallucination and I don’t speak lizard don’t mean I can’t understand you!"
Camille, Kled, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 586th edition (February 13, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 13's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Camille
- Quote: Kled
- Ability: Lulu; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Hecarim
- Splash art: Hwei; Bonus: Winterblessed Hwei
The initial question of this LoLdle concerns Camille. Since she is a popular pick for the top lane, it will be easier to answer. However, deciphering a direct connection between the quote and Kled won't be simple.
Lulu’s W skill should be easy to recognize for those familiar with League of Legends since she is one of the most popular support characters. Relating this edition's emoji question to Hecarim won't be difficult. Finally, Hwei’s Winterblessed splash art could represent a potential challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 12, LoLdle 585: Shen, Shyvana, Veigar, Jhin, Quinn
- February 11, LoLdle 584: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 583: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 582: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
The answers for the 587th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 14, 2024.