"On wings of fury": League of Legends LoLdle answers 585 (Monday, February 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 585th-edition questions are now available. You'll be presented with five LoL-related puzzles in this online game. Although some of them could be simple, others would certainly baffle even veteran gamers by pertaining to some of the lesser-known champions.
Here is the quote puzzle from February 12's LoLdle:
"On wings of fury."
Shen, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 585th edition (February 12, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 12's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Shen
- Quote: Shyvana
- Ability: Veigar; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Jhin
- Splash art: Quinn; Bonus: Phoenix Quinn
The initial question of this LoLdle concerns Shen. Since he does not often get picked for the jungle, it will be slightly tricky to answer. Similarly, it won't be easy to see the direct connection between the quote and Shyvana.
Veigar’s W skill should be rather easy to recognize for those who are familiar with League of Legends since he is one of the most popular mid-lane characters. Relating this edition's emoji question with Jhin won't be difficult. Finally, a potential challenge could be represented by Quinn’s Phoenix splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 11, LoLdle 590: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali
- February 10, LoLdle 589: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
The answers for the 586th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 13, 2024.