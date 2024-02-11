"On wings of fury": League of Legends LoLdle answers 585 (Monday, February 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 585th-edition questions are now available. You'll be presented with five LoL-related puzzles in this online game. Although some of them could be simple, others would certainly baffle even veteran gamers by pertaining to some of the lesser-known champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 12's LoLdle:

"On wings of fury."

Shen, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 585th edition (February 12, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 12's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Shen

Shen Quote: Shyvana

Shyvana Ability: Veigar; Bonus: W

Veigar; W Emoji: Jhin

Jhin Splash art: Quinn; Bonus: Phoenix Quinn

The initial question of this LoLdle concerns Shen. Since he does not often get picked for the jungle, it will be slightly tricky to answer. Similarly, it won't be easy to see the direct connection between the quote and Shyvana.

Veigar’s W skill should be rather easy to recognize for those who are familiar with League of Legends since he is one of the most popular mid-lane characters. Relating this edition's emoji question with Jhin won't be difficult. Finally, a potential challenge could be represented by Quinn’s Phoenix splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 11, LoLdle 590: Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali

Sett, Illaoi, Kai'Sa, Ornn, Akali February 10, LoLdle 589: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

The answers for the 586th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 13, 2024.