"Your soul drowns": League of Legends LoLdle answers 584 (Sunday, February 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 584th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game asks players five questions about LoL content. Some of them might be simple, but others would likely baffle even seasoned gamers, as some of the questions revolve around the more obscure champions. Here is the quote puzzle from February 11's LoLdle:
"Your soul drowns. Fight."
Sett, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 584th edition (February 11, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 11's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Sett
- Quote: Illaoi
- Ability: Kai'Sa; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Ornn
- Splash art: Akali; Bonus: Infernal Akali
The answer to the first question in this LoL quiz is Sett. Due to his high pick rate in the top lane, he is pretty well-known among players. Hence, this question should not be too hard. Similarly, it won’t be challenging to find a connection between the quote and Illaoi.
Kai'Sa's Q ability can be understood with ease because she is one of the famous ADC characters in League of Legends. Just as easily as this question, many players know Ornn’s emojis, and there is no trouble in recognizing them. Lastly, it could be challenging to recognize Akali's Infernal splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 10, LoLdle 589: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas
- February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
The answers for the 585th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 12, 2024.