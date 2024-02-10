"Your soul drowns": League of Legends LoLdle answers 584 (Sunday, February 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 584th-edition questions are now available. This online puzzle game asks players five questions about LoL content. Some of them might be simple, but others would likely baffle even seasoned gamers, as some of the questions revolve around the more obscure champions. Here is the quote puzzle from February 11's LoLdle:

"Your soul drowns. Fight."

Sett, Illaoi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 584th edition (February 11, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 11's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Sett

Sett Quote: Illaoi

Illaoi Ability: Kai'Sa; Bonus: Q

Kai'Sa; Q Emoji: Ornn

Ornn Splash art: Akali; Bonus: Infernal Akali

The answer to the first question in this LoL quiz is Sett. Due to his high pick rate in the top lane, he is pretty well-known among players. Hence, this question should not be too hard. Similarly, it won’t be challenging to find a connection between the quote and Illaoi.

Kai'Sa's Q ability can be understood with ease because she is one of the famous ADC characters in League of Legends. Just as easily as this question, many players know Ornn’s emojis, and there is no trouble in recognizing them. Lastly, it could be challenging to recognize Akali's Infernal splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 10, LoLdle 589: Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas

Kled, Blitzcrank, Teemo, Thresh, Gragas February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

The answers for the 585th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 12, 2024.