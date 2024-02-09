"A rolling golem": League of Legends LoLdle answers 583rd edition questions (Saturday, February 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 583rd-edition questions are now available. The title quizzes players and tests their understanding of various aspects of LoL. It features five thought-provoking questions. A few of them might be simple, but others would likely baffle even seasoned gamers; these revolve around the more obscure champions.
Here is the quote puzzle from February 10's LoLdle:
"A rolling golem gathers no rust."
Kled, Blitzcrank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 583rd edition (February 10, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 10's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kled
- Quote: Blitzcrank
- Ability: Teemo; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Thresh
- Splash art: Gragas; Bonus: Default Gragas
The response to the initial question of this LoLdle is Kled. With a low pick rate for the top lane, he is relatively unpopular among players. Thus, this question could pose a difficult challenge. Fortunately, finding a connection between the quote and Blitzcrank should be relatively simple.
It can be easy to figure out Teemo's E capability. Similarly, the following question isn't difficult. Thresh’s emojis are well-known since he is favored by many professional support players in League of Legends. Last but not least, it should not be hard to recognize Gragas's default splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi
- February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
The answers for the 584th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 11, 2024.