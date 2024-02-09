"A rolling golem": League of Legends LoLdle answers 583rd edition questions (Saturday, February 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 583rd-edition questions are now available. The title quizzes players and tests their understanding of various aspects of LoL. It features five thought-provoking questions. A few of them might be simple, but others would likely baffle even seasoned gamers; these revolve around the more obscure champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 10's LoLdle:

"A rolling golem gathers no rust."

Kled, Blitzcrank, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 583rd edition (February 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 10's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kled

Kled Quote: Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank Ability: Teemo; Bonus: E

Teemo; E Emoji: Thresh

Thresh Splash art: Gragas; Bonus: Default Gragas

The response to the initial question of this LoLdle is Kled. With a low pick rate for the top lane, he is relatively unpopular among players. Thus, this question could pose a difficult challenge. Fortunately, finding a connection between the quote and Blitzcrank should be relatively simple.

It can be easy to figure out Teemo's E capability. Similarly, the following question isn't difficult. Thresh’s emojis are well-known since he is favored by many professional support players in League of Legends. Last but not least, it should not be hard to recognize Gragas's default splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 9, LoLdle 588: Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi

Gangplank, Zyra, Malzahar, Qiyana, Yuumi February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

The answers for the 584th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 11, 2024.