"The forest holds": League of Legends LoLdle answers 582nd edition questions (Friday, February 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 582nd-edition questions are here. The game tests players' knowledge of LoL's different elements. It presents five interesting questions. Some of these may be straightforward, while others are bound to confuse gamers, especially those related to lesser-known champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 9's LoLdle:

"The forest holds many surprises."

Gangplank, Zyra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 582nd edition (February 9, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 9's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Gangplank

Gangplank Quote: Zyra

Zyra Ability: Malzahar; Bonus: W

Malzahar; Emoji: Qiyana

Qiyana Splash art: Yuumi; Bonus: Bewitching Yuumi

In this edition of LoLdle, the answer to the first question is Gangplank. Given his reputation as an exceptional champion for support, this puzzle should not present a challenge. Similarly, establishing a relation between the quotation and Zyra should be relatively uncomplicated.

Identifying the W ability of Malzahar should be easy, as he's a popular champion for the top lane in League of Lgends. However, unraveling the significance behind Qiyana's emojis might necessitate a comprehensive grasp of the game.

Lastly, identifying Yuumi's popular Bewitching splash art among professional support players in League of Legends should prove to be a fairly uncomplicated endeavor.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 8, LoLdle 581: Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc

Annie, Trundle, Malphite, Sett, Renata Glasc February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

The answers for the 583rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 10, 2024.