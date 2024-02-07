"Troll with the biggest club": League of Legends LoLdle answers 581st edition questions (Thursday, February 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 581st-edition questions are now available. The game tests players' familiarity with LoL splash art, quotes, abilities, and various other aspects. It presents five intriguing questions that offer boundless entertainment for devoted LoL fans. While certain questions may be clear-cut, others are sure to leave gamers perplexed, particularly those concerning lesser-known champions.
Here is the quote puzzle from February 8:
"Troll with the biggest club gets to be king. That’s the rule!"
Annie, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 581st edition (February 8, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 8's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Annie
- Quote: Trundle
- Ability: Malphite; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Sett
- Splash art: Renata Glasc; Bonus: Admiral Renata Glasc
In this edition of LoLdle, the first question has Annie as its answer. Considering her affiliation with the Noxus region, guessing her name should not pose much of a challenge. Additionally, drawing a connection between the quote and Trundle should prove to be a straightforward task. This is because of his popularity as a top-lane champion in the current meta of League of Legends.
Understanding the mechanics of Malphite's Q ability should pose a challenge. Deducing the meaning behind Sett's emojis may require a brief moment of contemplation.
Finally, identifying Renata Glasc's Admiral splash art should prove to be a fairly uncomplicated endeavor, as she's popular among professional support players in League of Legends.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
The answers for the 582nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 9, 2024.