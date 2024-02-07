"Troll with the biggest club": League of Legends LoLdle answers 581st edition questions (Thursday, February 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 581st-edition questions are now available. The game tests players' familiarity with LoL splash art, quotes, abilities, and various other aspects. It presents five intriguing questions that offer boundless entertainment for devoted LoL fans. While certain questions may be clear-cut, others are sure to leave gamers perplexed, particularly those concerning lesser-known champions.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 8:

"Troll with the biggest club gets to be king. That’s the rule!"

Annie, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 581st edition (February 8, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 8's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Annie

Annie Quote: Trundle

Trundle Ability: Malphite; Bonus: Q

Malphite; Q Emoji: Sett

Sett Splash art: Renata Glasc; Bonus: Admiral Renata Glasc

In this edition of LoLdle, the first question has Annie as its answer. Considering her affiliation with the Noxus region, guessing her name should not pose much of a challenge. Additionally, drawing a connection between the quote and Trundle should prove to be a straightforward task. This is because of his popularity as a top-lane champion in the current meta of League of Legends.

Understanding the mechanics of Malphite's Q ability should pose a challenge. Deducing the meaning behind Sett's emojis may require a brief moment of contemplation.

Finally, identifying Renata Glasc's Admiral splash art should prove to be a fairly uncomplicated endeavor, as she's popular among professional support players in League of Legends.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 7, LoLdle 580: Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf

Samira, Vel'Koz, Zyra, Mordekaiser, Olaf February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

The answers for the 582nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 9, 2024.