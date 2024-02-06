The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 580th-edition questions are now available. This game challenges players' knowledge of splash art, quotes, abilities, and more. With five thought-provoking questions, it provides endless amusement for dedicated fans of LoL. While some questions may be straightforward, others will undoubtedly bewilder gamers, especially when they are related to lesser-known heroes.
Here is the quote puzzle from February 7:
"I require a closer look."
Samira, Vel'Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 580th edition (February 7, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 7's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Samira
- Quote: Vel'Koz
- Ability: Zyra; Bonus: W
- Emoji: Mordekaiser
- Splash art: Olaf; Bonus: Forsaken Olaf
The answer to the first question in today's LoLdle is Samira, and players should have no trouble guessing her name once they take into account the Noxus and Shurima regions. Furthermore, connecting today's quote with Vel'Koz may prove to be quite challenging. That's mainly because he has a low pick rate for the mid-lane champion in the current LoL meta.
Deciphering Zyra's W ability can pose quite a challenge, as she is not a popular support champion within the game. However, it won't take more than a few seconds to guess Mordekaiser's emojis, as he's a great pick for the top lane. Lastly, recognizing Olaf's Forsaken splash art should be a straightforward task.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana
- February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
The answers for the 581st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 8, 2024.