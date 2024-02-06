The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 580th-edition questions are now available. This game challenges players' knowledge of splash art, quotes, abilities, and more. With five thought-provoking questions, it provides endless amusement for dedicated fans of LoL. While some questions may be straightforward, others will undoubtedly bewilder gamers, especially when they are related to lesser-known heroes.

Here is the quote puzzle from February 7:

"I require a closer look."

Samira, Vel'Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 580th edition (February 7, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 7's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Samira

Samira Quote: Vel'Koz

Vel'Koz Ability: Zyra; Bonus: W

Zyra; W Emoji: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Splash art: Olaf; Bonus: Forsaken Olaf

The answer to the first question in today's LoLdle is Samira, and players should have no trouble guessing her name once they take into account the Noxus and Shurima regions. Furthermore, connecting today's quote with Vel'Koz may prove to be quite challenging. That's mainly because he has a low pick rate for the mid-lane champion in the current LoL meta.

Deciphering Zyra's W ability can pose quite a challenge, as she is not a popular support champion within the game. However, it won't take more than a few seconds to guess Mordekaiser's emojis, as he's a great pick for the top lane. Lastly, recognizing Olaf's Forsaken splash art should be a straightforward task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 6, LoLdle 579: Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana

Zyra, Ezreal, Nunu & Willump, Gnar, Tristana February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

The answers for the 581st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 8, 2024.