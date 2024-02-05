"Where there’s treasure": League of Legends LoLdle answers 579 (Tuesday, February 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 579th-edition questions are now available. If you're a true enthusiast of LoL, this is your chance to showcase your expertise and delve into the depths of a captivating game related to it. LoLdle offers intellectual challenges that test your League of Legends knowledge.

Here is the quote puzzle from the February 6 edition of LoLdle:

"Where there’s treasure, there’s glory. And where there’s glory… girls are watching."

Zyra, Ezreal, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 579th edition (February 6, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 6's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zyra

Zyra Quote: Ezreal

Ezreal Ability: Nunu & Willump; Bonus : E

Nunu & Willump; : E Emoji: Gnar

Gnar Splash art: Tristana; Bonus: Hextech Tristana

Zyra isn't exactly a crowd favorite when it comes to League of Legends champions, so it can be quite a task to recall her name. But linking this edition's quote to Ezreal shouldn't be too difficult. This is mainly because he is widely recognized as one of the most powerful ADCs in the current patch of League of Legends.

In addition, passionate gamers will easily notice the E ability of Nunu & Willump. Likewise, solving Gnar's emoji puzzle should not be too challenging, considering his widespread reputation as a beloved champion in the top lane. Lastly, it should be simple to recognize Tristana's Hextech splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 5, LoLdle 578: Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble

Vex, Udyr, Zilean, Dr. Mundo, Rumble February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

The answers for the 580th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 7, 2024.