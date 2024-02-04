"Awaken, phoenix!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 578 (Monday, February 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 578th-edition questions are now available. If you're passionate about LoL, this is an exciting opportunity for you to flex your knowledge of that game with LoLdle. This is a game that challenges your understanding of League of Legends. Here's the quote from the February 5 edition of LoLdle:

"Awaken, phoenix!"

Vex, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 578th edition (February 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 5's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Vex

Vex Quote: Udyr

Udyr Ability: Zilean; Bonus : Q

Zilean; : Q Emoji: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo Splash art: Rumble; Bonus: Super Galaxy Rumble

Vex, a rather recent addition to the roster of League of Legends champions, is a character whose name easily comes to mind. Likewise, it should not pose too great a challenge to connect this edition's quote to Udyr. This is largely because he is widely regarded as one of the most formidable top laners in League of Legends' current patch.

Furthermore, avid gamers will quickly recognize Zilean's Q ability. Similarly, deciphering Dr. Mundo's emoji puzzle should not prove to be overly difficult, given his widespread acclaim as a beloved jungle champion. Lastly, it should be effortless to identify Rumble's Super Galaxy splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille

Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

The answers for the 579th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 6, 2024.