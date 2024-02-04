"Awaken, phoenix!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 578 (Monday, February 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 578th-edition questions are now available. If you're passionate about LoL, this is an exciting opportunity for you to flex your knowledge of that game with LoLdle. This is a game that challenges your understanding of League of Legends. Here's the quote from the February 5 edition of LoLdle:
"Awaken, phoenix!"
Vex, Udyr, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 578th edition (February 5, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 5's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Vex
- Quote: Udyr
- Ability: Zilean; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Dr. Mundo
- Splash art: Rumble; Bonus: Super Galaxy Rumble
Vex, a rather recent addition to the roster of League of Legends champions, is a character whose name easily comes to mind. Likewise, it should not pose too great a challenge to connect this edition's quote to Udyr. This is largely because he is widely regarded as one of the most formidable top laners in League of Legends' current patch.
Furthermore, avid gamers will quickly recognize Zilean's Q ability. Similarly, deciphering Dr. Mundo's emoji puzzle should not prove to be overly difficult, given his widespread acclaim as a beloved jungle champion. Lastly, it should be effortless to identify Rumble's Super Galaxy splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 4, LoLdle 577: Volibear, Master Yi, Rumble, Viego, Camille
- February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
The answers for the 579th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 6, 2024.