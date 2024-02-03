"The focused mind": League of Legends LoLdle answers 577 (Sunday, February 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 577th-edition questions are now available. This enthralling online title presents perplexing questions that are intricately connected to the diverse cast of characters in LoL. Here's the quote for the February 4 edition:

"The focused mind can pierce through stone."

Volibear, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 577th edition (February 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 4's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Volibear

Volibear Quote: Master Yi

Master Yi Ability: Rumble; Bonus : Passive

Rumble; : Passive Emoji: Viego

Viego Splash art: Camille; Bonus: Default Camille

It's no secret that Volibear has gained quite a following in the League of Legends community, especially among professional toplaners. So, one would assume that figuring out his name should be a fairly simple task. Similarly, it shouldn't be too difficult to figure out that this edition's quote is linked to Master Yi.

Moreover, gamers will promptly discern Rumble's Passive ability, particularly considering the esteemed position that LoL's toplane players attribute to this champion. Similarly, unraveling Viego's emoji puzzle shouldn't pose too much of a challenge, given his widespread recognition as a beloved jungle champion. Lastly, Camille's Default splash art is easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 3, LoLdle 576: Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki

Illaoi, Neeko, Rell, Ekko, Corki February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

The answers for the 578th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 5, 2024.