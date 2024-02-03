"The focused mind": League of Legends LoLdle answers 577 (Sunday, February 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 577th-edition questions are now available. This enthralling online title presents perplexing questions that are intricately connected to the diverse cast of characters in LoL. Here's the quote for the February 4 edition:
"The focused mind can pierce through stone."
Volibear, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 577th edition (February 4, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 4's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Volibear
- Quote: Master Yi
- Ability: Rumble; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Viego
- Splash art: Camille; Bonus: Default Camille
It's no secret that Volibear has gained quite a following in the League of Legends community, especially among professional toplaners. So, one would assume that figuring out his name should be a fairly simple task. Similarly, it shouldn't be too difficult to figure out that this edition's quote is linked to Master Yi.
Moreover, gamers will promptly discern Rumble's Passive ability, particularly considering the esteemed position that LoL's toplane players attribute to this champion. Similarly, unraveling Viego's emoji puzzle shouldn't pose too much of a challenge, given his widespread recognition as a beloved jungle champion. Lastly, Camille's Default splash art is easy to recognize.
The answers for the 578th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 5, 2024.