"Life as Garen just simple": League of Legends LoLdle answers 576 (Saturday, February 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 576th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online game tests your knowledge of the world of LoL, presenting mind-boggling riddles that revolve around the game's wide array of characters. Each day, it unveils a fresh selection of puzzlers, urging you to decipher enigmatic clues and supply accurate answers.
Here's the quote for February 3's edition:
"Life as Garen just simple. Just swing sword around. Very bland, yes."
Illaoi, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 576th edition (February 3, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 3's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Illaoi
- Quote: Neeko
- Ability: Rell; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Ekko
- Splash art: Corki; Bonus: Arcade Corki
Illaoi has become quite popular among toplaners in League of Legends. Thus, guessing her name should be pretty straightforward. Likewise, it shouldn't be too hard to determine the connection between this edition's quote and Neeko.
Furthermore, players will quickly identify Rell's Q ability, especially given the high regard in which LoL's jungle players hold this champion. Likewise, deciphering Ekko's emoji puzzle shouldn't prove too difficult, as he is widely recognized as a popular toplane champion. That said, Corki's Arcade splash art is a bit more challenging to guess.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon
- February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
The answers for the 577th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 4, 2024.