"Life as Garen just simple": League of Legends LoLdle answers 576 (Saturday, February 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 576th-edition questions are now available. This captivating online game tests your knowledge of the world of LoL, presenting mind-boggling riddles that revolve around the game's wide array of characters. Each day, it unveils a fresh selection of puzzlers, urging you to decipher enigmatic clues and supply accurate answers.

Here's the quote for February 3's edition:

"Life as Garen just simple. Just swing sword around. Very bland, yes."

Illaoi, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 576th edition (February 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 3's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Illaoi

Illaoi Quote: Neeko

Neeko Ability: Rell; Bonus : Q

Rell; : Q Emoji: Ekko

Ekko Splash art: Corki; Bonus: Arcade Corki

Illaoi has become quite popular among toplaners in League of Legends. Thus, guessing her name should be pretty straightforward. Likewise, it shouldn't be too hard to determine the connection between this edition's quote and Neeko.

Furthermore, players will quickly identify Rell's Q ability, especially given the high regard in which LoL's jungle players hold this champion. Likewise, deciphering Ekko's emoji puzzle shouldn't prove too difficult, as he is widely recognized as a popular toplane champion. That said, Corki's Arcade splash art is a bit more challenging to guess.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

February 2, LoLdle 575: Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon

Sylas, Jax, Lissandra, Alistar, Pantheon February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah

Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

The answers for the 577th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 4, 2024.