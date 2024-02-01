  • home icon
  • "Surprise! I’m back": League of Legends LoLdle answers 575 (Friday, February 2, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 01, 2024 23:53 GMT
LoLdle answers for February 2, 2024 puzzles (Image via Riot Games)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 575th-edition questions are now available. This online game challenges your understanding of the expansive realm of LoL, offering perplexing puzzles centered around the title's diverse roster of characters. It presents a new assortment of brainteasers daily, prompting you to decipher cryptic hints and provide the correct solutions.

Here's the quote for February 2's edition of the game:

"Surprise! I’m back."

Sylas, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 575th edition (February 2, 2024)

youtube-cover

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 2's puzzles are as follows:

  • Classic: Sylas
  • Quote: Jax
  • Ability: Lissandra; Bonus: R
  • Emoji: Alistar
  • Splash art: Pantheon; Bonus: Pulsefire Pantheon

Sylas has gained significant popularity as a favored choice for midlaners in League of Legends, making the champion an easy guess. Similarly, it shouldn't be too difficult to draw a connection between this edition's quote and Jax.

Figuring out Lissandra's R ability should be easy, considering how much LoL players admire the champion. Deciphering Alistar's emoji puzzle will also not be complex since he's a popular support champion in the bot lane of League of Legends.

However, guessing Pantheon's Pulsefire splash art might prove to be a bit more time-consuming.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

  • February 1, LoLdle 574: Ezreal, Jinx, Twisted Fate, Irelia, Taliyah
  • January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
  • January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
  • January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
  • January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
  • January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
  • January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
  • January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
  • January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
  • January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
  • January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
  • January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
  • January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
  • January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
  • January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
  • January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

The answers for the 576th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 3, 2024.