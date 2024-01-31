"Stay still!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 574 (Thursday, February 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 574th edition questions are now available. This online game tests your intelligence and comprehension of the vast world of LoL, presenting you with riddles revolving around its wide array of characters. Every day, a fresh collection of brain teasers is presented by LoLdle, urging you to unravel enigmatic clues to correctly answer them.

Here's the quote for February 1's edition of the game:

"Stay still! I’m trying to shoot you!"

Ezreal, Jinx, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 574th edition (February 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 1's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Ezreal

Ezreal Quote: Jinx

Jinx Ability: Twisted Fate; Bonus : E

Twisted Fate; : E Emoji: Irelia

Irelia Splash art: Taliyah; Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah

At present, Ezreal is quite popular as a preferred option among ADCs in League of Legends esports. As such, seasoned players should have no difficulty guessing his name. Likewise, establishing a connection between this edition's quote and Jinx shouldn't pose much of a challenge, either.

Given the considerable admiration that LoL players hold for him, it should be a fairly simple task to identify Twisted Fate's extraordinary skill. Figuring out Irelia's complex emoji puzzle should also be quite straightforward, as she is a well-known champion in the top lane in League of Legends. However, discerning Taliyah's Star Guardian splash art might prove to be a more arduous undertaking.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar

Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe

Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

The answers for the 575th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 2, 2024.