"Stay still!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 574 (Thursday, February 1, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 574th edition questions are now available. This online game tests your intelligence and comprehension of the vast world of LoL, presenting you with riddles revolving around its wide array of characters. Every day, a fresh collection of brain teasers is presented by LoLdle, urging you to unravel enigmatic clues to correctly answer them.
Here's the quote for February 1's edition of the game:
"Stay still! I’m trying to shoot you!"
Ezreal, Jinx, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 574th edition (February 1, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for February 1's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ezreal
- Quote: Jinx
- Ability: Twisted Fate; Bonus: E
- Emoji: Irelia
- Splash art: Taliyah; Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah
At present, Ezreal is quite popular as a preferred option among ADCs in League of Legends esports. As such, seasoned players should have no difficulty guessing his name. Likewise, establishing a connection between this edition's quote and Jinx shouldn't pose much of a challenge, either.
Given the considerable admiration that LoL players hold for him, it should be a fairly simple task to identify Twisted Fate's extraordinary skill. Figuring out Irelia's complex emoji puzzle should also be quite straightforward, as she is a well-known champion in the top lane in League of Legends. However, discerning Taliyah's Star Guardian splash art might prove to be a more arduous undertaking.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 31, LoLdle 573: Xin Zhao, Zed, Kled, Wukong, Malzahar
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
The answers for the 575th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 2, 2024.