"Embrace the shadow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 573 (Wednesday, January 31, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 573rd edition questions are now available. This online game challenges your intellect and understanding of the complex realm of LoL, bringing you enigmatic riddles centered around its diverse range of characters. Each day, a new assortment of puzzles awaits you, prompting you to decipher mysterious hints about the champions.
Here's the quote for January 31's LoLdle:
"Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness!"
Xin Zhao, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 573rd edition (January 31, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 31's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Xin Zhao
- Quote: Zed
- Ability: Kled; Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Wukong
- Splash art: Malzahar; Bonus: Battle Boss Malzahar
Currently, Xin Zhao is a favored choice among junglers in League of Legends esports. Therefore, experienced players shouldn't find it hard to identify his name. Similarly, connecting this edition's quote to Zed won't present much of a hurdle either.
Given how much LoL players admire him, spotting Kled's ability should be an easy endeavor. Deducing Wukong's intricate emoji puzzle is rather easy since he is a prominent jungle champion in the current League of Legends patch. However, recognizing Malzahar's Battle Boss splash art might pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- January 30, LoLdle 572: Taliyah, Ziggs, Samira, Swain, Ashe
- January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir
- January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum
- January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus
- January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot
- January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu
- January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra
- January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco
- January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona
- January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen
- January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong
- January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne
- January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed
- January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor
- January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone
- January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle
The answers for the 574th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on February 1, 2024.