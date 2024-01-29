"Anyone got a match?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 572 (Tuesday, January 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 572nd edition questions are now available. This captivating online game tests your knowledge and perception of the intricate world of LoL, presenting you with enigmatic puzzles centered around its diverse cast of characters. Each day, a fresh set of five puzzles awaits you, beckoning you to unravel cryptic clues about the LoL champions.

Here's the quote for January 30's LoLdle:

"Anyone got a match?"

Taliyah, Ziggs, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 572nd edition (January 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 30's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Taliyah

Taliyah Quote: Ziggs

Ziggs Ability: Samira; Bonus : Q

Samira; : Q Emoji: Swain

Swain Splash art: Ashe; Bonus: Amethyst Ashe

Currently, Taliyah is quite a popular pick amongst junglers in League of Legends esports. Recognizing her name shouldn't prove to be a difficult task for seasoned players. Similarly, linking this edition's quote to Ziggs won't pose much of a challenge either.

Since Samira is highly regarded among ADC players, identifying her should be easy. However, when it comes to solving Swain's complex emoji puzzle, one may face certain difficulties. This is mainly because Swain is not as commonly used by casual and professional gamers. Similarly, identifying Ashe's Amethyst splash art could also be quite difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 29, LoLdle 571: Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir

Karthus, Riven, Skarner, Trundle, Vladimir January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

The answers for the 573rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 31, 2024.