"I knew I should have sprung": League of Legends LoLdle answers 571 (Monday, January 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 571st-edition questions are now available. This online game challenges your understanding of LoL and presents you with complex puzzles about its characters. Every day, you get five new questions that require you to decipher hints about different League of Legends champions to provide the correct responses.

Here's the quote for January 29's LoLdle:

"I knew I should have sprung for the blade warranty.”

Karthus, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 571st edition (January 29, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for January 29's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Karthus

Karthus Quote: Riven

Riven Ability: Skarner; Bonus : W

Skarner; : W Emoji: Trundle

Trundle Splash art: Vladimir; Bonus: Marquis Vladimir

Karthus, at the moment, is a popular choice among players in the top lane of League of Legends esports. It shouldn't be too hard for gamers to recognize his name. Likewise, connecting this edition's quote to Riven won't pose much of a challenge.

It is worth mentioning that Skarner is widely recognized by the majority of LoL's jungle players. On the other hand, one may encounter certain challenges when attempting to solve Trundle's intricate emoji puzzle, primarily due to his relatively infrequent use by both casual and professional gamers.

Lastly, identifying Vladimir's Marquis splash art could be quite difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

January 28, LoLdle 570: Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum

Aatrox, Poppy, Corki, Taric, Braum January 27, LoLdle 569: Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus

Talon, Varus, Katarina, Jinx, Nasus January 26, LoLdle 568: Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot

Lee Sin, Malzahar, Aurelion Sol, Rell, Urgot January 25, LoLdle 567: Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu

Janna, Nidalee, Yasuo, Galio, Amumu January 24, LoLdle 566: Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra

Seraphine, Senna, Lux, Nasus, Zyra January 23, LoLdle 565: Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco

Lucian, Zeri, Diana, Darius, Shaco January 22, LoLdle 564: Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona

Twisted Fate, Aurelion Sol, Blitzcrank, Pyke, Leona January 21, LoLdle 563: Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen

Thresh, Camille, Nautilus, Anivia, Garen January 20, LoLdle 562: Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong

Sona, Rammus, Gangplank, Aurelion Sol, Wukong January 19, LoLdle 561: Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne

Fiddlestick, Taric, Sejuani, Ashe, Vayne January 18, LoLdle 560: Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed

Elise, Urgot, Olaf, Sylas, Zed January 17, LoLdle 559: Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor

Irelia, Anivia, Aatrox, Heimerdinger, Viktor January 16, LoLdle 558: Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone

Braum, Sivir, Nami, Kled, Yone January 15, LoLdle 557: Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle

Nocturne, Bel'Veth, Ekko, Warwick, Kayle January 14, LoLdle 556: Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus

Olaf, Diana, Shaco, Renekton, Nautilus January 13, LoLdle 555: Varus, Cassiopeia, Nasus, Senna, Sion

The answers for the 572nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 30, 2024.